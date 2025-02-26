Nice, early spring-like day today, gusty winds headed this way for Friday

Friday will bring gusty strong winds with low humidity values and temperatures near 50 degrees.

Light rains fell in the Twin Cities in the early morning hours but now the rest of today will be dry with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s and west-northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with breezy west-northwest winds at 10-15 mph and lows in the mid 30s.

Cloudy and breezy Thursday morning then partly cloudy to sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph before noon then northwest at 5 -15 mph Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will bring gusty strong winds with low humidity values and temperatures near 50 degrees. The combination of west-northwest winds at 25-45 mph and dry brown vegetation will elevate the risk for grass/bog fires from the Twin Cities and points south into Iowa and west into South Dakota. The main time frame risk for wildfires is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gusty west-northwest winds on Friday will make the 50-degree expected high feel more like the low 40s so expect a blustery day. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday then cloudy Friday night with some snow flurries possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be colder in the mid 20s with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Cloudy Saturday morning with some flurries and winds gradually decreasing from the north 10-20 mph before noon to 5-15 mph from the north in the late afternoon with highs in the low 30s. Clear skies Saturday night with light winds and lows in the low 20s along with areas of patchy fog.

Sunny and pleasant on Sunday with southeast winds at 5-15 mph and highs in the low to mid 40s and lows by Monday morning in the low 30s. Scattered rain showers developing Monday night into Tuesday and could be mixed with some snow on Tuesday. JONATHAN YUHAS