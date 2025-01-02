New Year Chill: Flurries fade, colder air and sunshine take the stage – Chris

Happy New Year! Clouds and flurries were with us for much of the first day, but those will continue to dwindle overnight as temperatures fall into the middle teens.

The rest of the week gradually gets colder, but a little sunnier. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper teens to around 20. Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the low to mid teens. Friday morning wind chills could be into the teens below zero, with wind chills staying below zero pretty much all day! Brr!

Saturday remains sunny and cold with highs in the lower teens, but clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday as a much larger winter storm passes by just to the south. There may be just enough moisture around to help produce flurries on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but I don’t expect anything of significance at this time. Highs will remain in the teens each day.

Enjoy the night and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece