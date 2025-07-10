New timing for rain, storms over the next 24 hours

Here’s your Thursday afternoon forecast for July 10, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Sometimes in summer, morning storms can throw a big ol wrench into the forecast. That’s what I’m seeing today and tomorrow.

The low from overnight storms is still sitting over parts of Minnesota. Under that spin, more showers and a few storms will develop this afternoon from the Twin Cities to the south and east. The clouds and rain keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

If you live in western Minnesota, you will see more sun and temperatures in the low to mid 80s today.

Tonight, we play that same wait-and-see game of where storms develop, and how long they last during the morning. Because of the rain today, the warm front is staying farther south. I expect the storms to stay across southern Minnesota tonight, but a couple downpours could get into the south metro Friday morning.

The trend Friday is more of a break between the morning and late day storms. That means more sun and warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow reach the low to mid 80s.

More storms still develop ahead of a cold front late on Friday. I think the Twin Cities will stay dry through 6:00 PM. After that, you run the risk of storms with lightning and heavy rain. Yes, that means the Twins game, and yes, that also means the Nelly show after the Twins game.

Rain could linger Saturday morning, but the remainder of the weekend will be dry.