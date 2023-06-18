Nature brings much needed rain for Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, and dad-like figures out there. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day, The rain chances are good news as our drought gets worse with every day that passes and we do not have rain, and severe drought has already developed across areas north of the metro.

A heat wave is on the way next week as 90’s and humidity return to Minnesota. The warmest day looks to be Wednesday as afternoon highs take a shot at the middle 90s. Another chance for showers and storms returns by the end of next week and into next weekend.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece