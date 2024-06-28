Muggy Friday with Spotty T-Storms possible then Lower Humidity with Sunshine for the Weekend.

Today will be Mainly Cloudy with Peeks of Sun this afternoon and Spotty T-Storms but most of the T-Storms will be along a line from Fairmont to Albert Lea to Rochester, Winona and La Crosse,WI. and some T-Storms could be Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail. Highs this afternoon in the Twin Cities will be in the mid to upper 70s with Humid Dew Point temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cloudy Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Less Humid with highs in the low 70s. Sunday the nicer day of the Weekend with Sunshine, Light Winds. Low Humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. T-Storms returning to the area on Monday and some could be Strong Monday evening. 4th of July looking like Hazy Sunshine, slight chance for Isolated T-Storms and highs in mid 80s then mid 70s at 10 p.m. for Fireworks. JONATHAN YUHAS