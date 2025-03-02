Much warmer Monday, snow Wednesday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for March 2, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The next few days in a nutshell: Very warm Monday, wet Tuesday, and snowy Wednesday.

Warmer air spilled across the Midwest Sunday, and temperatures keep going up Monday. Even with more clouds, expect highs in the low to mid 50s in the Twin Cities. Parts of southwest Minnesota could get up to 60°.

The rain has slowed down a little from previous forecasts. A few light rain showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Widespread light rain holds off until Tuesday afternoon. Before midnight, 0.25” to 0.50” of rain is possible from the Twin Cities to the Iowa border.

Rain changes to snow near midnight, and continues through Wednesday morning. As the low gets stronger, wind gusts increase to 40-45 mph during the snow. That could mean blowing snow and very low visibility in open areas.

Snow totals of 1-3” are likely northwest of the Twin Cities toward St. Cloud. From the southeast metro into Wisconsin, 3-6” is possible. Even though this is not a ton of snow by Minnesota standards, the combination of wet, slushy snow and strong winds will make travel tougher Wednesday morning.

As always, this is still a couple days away, so those snow totals could easily change as we get closer to Wednesday.