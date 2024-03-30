Mostly dry this weekend, but showers for some – Chris

Good Saturday, and happy weekend to one and all! It’s a cloudy start to the day for many, but this weekend promises to be MUCH calmer than last weekend for many.

There may be a period or two of sunshine as there are some breaks in the clouds across Western Minnesota. This doesn’t last long, however, as thicker cloud cover is quickly pushing back in on its heels. Highs will top out in the lower 40s for the Metro, with 30s across central and northern Minnesota, and upper 40s and low 50s closer to I-90.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and dry for most. I see no reasons for any one to cancel any outdoor plans. Still, a few showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening along the I-90. Still, I can’t rule out a few drops around the metro. The best chance for rain along and south of I-94 comes overnight Sunday into early Monday, and that could mix with some light snow at times.

Beyond that, next week is dry and faces a warming trend. 60s could return by the Twins home opener on Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend, and Happy Easter to those who celebrate!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece