Mostly cloudy, some rain for Sunday afternoon

By KSTP
Mostly cloudy, some rain for Sunday afternoon

MSP Forecast Sunday Morning, April 20, 2025 – Meteorologist Mace Michaels

Today:  Some morning sunshine, otherwise, mostly cloudy with rain developing in the late afternoon and early evening. High: 58. Wind:  e/se 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, occasional rain (100%). Low: around 40. Wind: NE to N 10-20 mph.

Monday: Rain ending early, then decreasing clouds.  58/42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers (50%) mainly in the morning.  64/43.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer.  69/48.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely (60%).  60/45.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, milder.  63/43.

Saturday: More sunshine than clouds, warmer.  66/44