Mostly cloudy, some rain for Sunday afternoon
MSP Forecast Sunday Morning, April 20, 2025 – Meteorologist Mace Michaels
Today: Some morning sunshine, otherwise, mostly cloudy with rain developing in the late afternoon and early evening. High: 58. Wind: e/se 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, occasional rain (100%). Low: around 40. Wind: NE to N 10-20 mph.
Monday: Rain ending early, then decreasing clouds. 58/42.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers (50%) mainly in the morning. 64/43.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. 69/48.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely (60%). 60/45.
Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. 63/43.
Saturday: More sunshine than clouds, warmer. 66/44