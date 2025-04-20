Mostly cloudy, some rain for Sunday afternoon

MSP Forecast Sunday Morning, April 20, 2025 – Meteorologist Mace Michaels

Today: Some morning sunshine, otherwise, mostly cloudy with rain developing in the late afternoon and early evening. High: 58. Wind: e/se 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, occasional rain (100%). Low: around 40. Wind: NE to N 10-20 mph.

Monday: Rain ending early, then decreasing clouds. 58/42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers (50%) mainly in the morning. 64/43.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. 69/48.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely (60%). 60/45.

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. 63/43.

Saturday: More sunshine than clouds, warmer. 66/44