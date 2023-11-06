Most rain stays north tonight, more likely late Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for November 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Despite the clouds, highs reached the mid to upper 50s in the Twin Cities Sunday. 60s were widespread across southwest Minnesota. Farther north, on the other side of a front, temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s across northern Minnesota. North of the front, there have also been a few light rain showers late today. Scattered light rain continues this evening north of St. Cloud. Overnight, a few of those showers could get into the Twin Cities just before sunrise. If you have an early morning commute, you might see a couple of drops to start the day.

Temperatures settle back into the upper 40s and low 50s for the first half of the work week. Another round of light rain is likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Once that rain moves out, models are split on how long cooler temperatures stick around. As of now, the forecast has highs in the low 40s by Friday and Saturday, but those could trend warmer in later forecasts.