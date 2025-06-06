Most of the Weekend Today through Sunday will be Dry with best Chance for Rain/T-Storms 11pm Saturday to 4am Sunday.

Rain is possible this Weekend but most of the time it will be Dry with Highest Chance for Rain and T-Storms between 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday. Sprinkles or Isolated T-Storms are possible Today, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon but most areas will remain Dry with Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today, Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be less than 10 mph Today and Saturday then Breezy from the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph Sunday afternoon.

Monday will start with Scattered Showers and T-Storms and Cooler than average highs near 70 degrees with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will see some Patchy Fog in the morning otherwise Sunny and Warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Much Warmer and becoming more Humid Wednesday through Saturday June 14 with highs from 85 to 90 degrees and Hazy Sunshine along with T-Storms at times. JONATHAN YUHAS