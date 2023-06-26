Morning showers to give way to sunshine, and a pleasant Monday – Chris

After an active weekend, and a few morning showers, it’ll become a relatively calm and quiet start to the work week, though it could be short lived.

Happy Monday morning to one and all! After an active weekend, and a few morning showers, it’ll become a relatively calm and quiet start to the work week, though it could be short lived. Expect highs around 80 this afternoon.

Tuesday is the pick day of the week. No rain chance, comfortable highs in the middle 80s, and low humidity to go along with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it!

The pattern turns active again by midweek. Wednesday that could lead into another stormy period as we round out the week into the upcoming weekend. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is monitoring the potential for severe storms on Wednesday as well.