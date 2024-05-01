Morning clouds give way to some sun, and near 70 today!

Good Wednesday morning and happy May!

Partial sunshine will eventually be with us today after some morning clouds

Temperatures will be back to near 70-degrees today to begin the month of May!

However, more showers, thunderstorms and cooler weather will return tonight and Thursday.

No severe weather is expected at this time, but some showers may fall heavily in spots.

Partial sunshine will return for the end of the week and at least part of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken