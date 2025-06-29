More spotty downpours possible Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 29, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Those downpours that popped up Sunday afternoon gave some parts of the metro another unneeded soaking. Most of the night will be dry, then another complex of weakening storms will move across southern Minnesota. If they hold together, it might mean some steadier rain for the morning drive in the Twin Cities.

Monday afternoon, more pop-up downpours are possible from the Twin Cities to the north and east. These will not be severe, but it would be enough rain where you don’t want to be stuck outside. Gusty northwest winds keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday is guaranteed to be dry and beautiful! Take advantage of that, because more isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday evening. Once again, nothing severe, but it would be enough rain to soak you.

The warmest—and wettest—day of the week will likely be the Fourth of July. A front approaches Minnesota from the west, and storms will develop along that front. It is still too early to determine if these will come through in the afternoon, evening, or overnight.

I know that means everything for a summer holiday. Be patient, and be flexible with your plans. And above all: Don’t trust your phone weather app. Those Friday storm chances will dance up and down all week.