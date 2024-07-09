More isolated downpours, storms Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for July 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We had another afternoon of isolated downpours and a few storms in the Twin Cities. There could still be another shower or two this evening, but the first big downpour around 3:30 PM ate up a lot of the available moisture in the air. Your evening plans should be fine in the metro, outside of 5-10 minutes of lighter rain. Wednesday will feature more hit or miss downpours, this time with a small twist. There could be a few of them early in the morning, then more developing in the afternoon. The best chances for the afternoon rain will be from the Twin Cities to the south.

There is a break from the rain on Thursday, with temperatures and humidity going up. As this ridge of heat moves east by the weekend, there will be weak waves ahead of it, and more isolated storm chances on Friday. This weekend, any rain likely stays in northern Minnesota while the Twin Cities sees the first stretch of 90° weather this season. If the rain is a little heavier up north, that could hold the heat back a little bit farther south.