More heavy rain possible today into Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for June 25, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Flood WATCH is in effect for central and southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin through Thursday morning. This does include the Twin Cities metro.

Parts of the state have already picked up 3 to 5 inches of rain Wednesday morning. The heaviest totals are between Marshall and Willmar. Because of that, Renville County is under a Flood Warning through Wednesday afternoon.

There is a lot of moisture in the air, and any storm that develops could easily drop an inch or two of rain in an hour. If you live near a low-lying area that typically collects water, you will probably see that fill up Wednesday afternoon. Use extreme caution when driving through any construction zone because they are notorious for having bad drainage.

We might have a bit of a break late this evening and overnight, only to have more heavy rain return Thursday morning. The heavier rain could last through about middy Thursday, then transition to lighter rain through the afternoon.

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Thursday, with isolated totals of 4 to 5 inches possible.

Friday will be drier, but the sun won’t return until the late afternoon. More scattered storms develop Friday night, Saturday night, and continue on Sunday. If heavy rain develops, that could mean more flash flooding this weekend.