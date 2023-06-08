More comfortable weather in Ken’s forecast
Good Thursday morning!
Today will be another pleasantly warm day with partial sunshine and low humidity in the forecast. Temperatures this afternoon will hover right around 80-degrees or so.
Although we are not officially in a drought, it is very dry out there and this is the way last summer’s drought started.
A dry May followed by a dry June.
Hopefully, another round of thunderstorms and/or showers will arrive at some point on Friday evening, but no all-day soaking rains are in the forecast.
The weekend looks nice with a few much-needed showers and/or thunderstorms on Saturday, but no washout.
Sunday looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures holding in the upper 70’s in the afternoon!
Have a great day!
Ken