More bitter wind chills Tuesday morning

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for January 13, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds clear out tonight, and you will see a big full moon in the sky. You will also see temperatures drop well below zero across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Winds will be lighter, yet enough for wind chills of -15° to -25° at times tonight and early Tuesday morning.

A very quick January thaw arrives midweek. Highs reach the upper 20s Wednesday, then the mid to upper 30s on Thursday in the Twin Cities. Snow-free places in southern Minnesota likely get into the 40s both days.

Another, bigger Arctic airmass moves in this weekend. By MLK Day on Monday, temperatures might stay below zero all day in the Twin Cities. I will be monitoring this closely for any dangerous wind chills early next week.

If you read all this and are wondering if I forgot to mention snow in the forecast, I didn’t. No accumulating snow is expected this week. We could get some flurries with that frigid air next weekend.