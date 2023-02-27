MONDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Improving Road Conditions in Twin Cities this afternoon but watch for Icy Spots especially this evening with Re-Freeze. Also Pooling of Water from Rapid Snowmelt & Rain has left Large Puddles around and some of the Water Puddles are covering up Ice.

Calm Weather Tuesday with Light Snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow. 1”-3” Wednesday morning Mixed with Freezing Drizzle could lead to a Slow and Slippery AM Rush Hour Commute.

Warmer this Weekend with highs near 40 degrees by Sunday.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Breezy then Clearing overnight

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Cloudy and Breezy then Clearing overnight.

LOW: 18 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 28 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………32 / 12 Cloudy with Light Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle in the AM with 1”-3” Snow Accumulations then Decreasing Clouds late in the afternoon. Chance for Snow is 90%.

THURSDAY………….28 / 10 AM Clouds & Flurries then Partly Cloudy & Cold for March.

JONATHAN YUHAS