MONDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Improving Road Conditions in Twin Cities this afternoon but watch for Icy Spots especially this evening with Re-Freeze. Also Pooling of Water from Rapid Snowmelt & Rain has left Large Puddles around and some of the Water Puddles are covering up Ice.  

Calm Weather Tuesday with Light Snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow.  1”-3” Wednesday morning Mixed with Freezing Drizzle could lead to a Slow and Slippery AM Rush Hour Commute.

Warmer this Weekend with highs near 40 degrees by Sunday.

TODAY:   

Cloudy  and  Breezy  then  Clearing  overnight

HIGH:  35  Degrees.  

Wind:  Northeast  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT 

Cloudy  and  Breezy  then  Clearing  overnight. 

LOW:   18  Degrees.     

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph.   

TUESDAY:   

Mostly  Sunny.  

HIGH:  34  Degrees.   

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   28  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………32 / 12  Cloudy with Light Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle in the AM with 1”-3” Snow Accumulations then Decreasing Clouds late in the afternoon.  Chance for Snow is 90%.

THURSDAY………….28 / 10  AM Clouds & Flurries then Partly Cloudy & Cold for March. 

JONATHAN YUHAS