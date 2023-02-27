Monday Morning Forecast

Good Monday morning!

A week ago, all eyes were staring at a large storm which would eventually move our way just a few days ago bringing tons of snow.

Today it’s rain.

Rain will fall periodically this morning, especially from the Twin Cities metro are and south.

Some freezing rain is likely at times north of the metro area, expect slick roads and sidewalks/driveways in those spots.

The rain/freezing rain will taper off rather abruptly this afternoon and end. As the rain ends, do not be surprised to hear or feel a little sleet (ice pellets) for a few minutes.

A better chance of some small accumulating snow comes along later Tuesday and Tuesday night with 1” or 2” possible.

Not a major storm, but perhaps a nuisance for Wednesday morning’s commute.

The weekend right now (it’s never too early) is looking quiet and mild.

Have a nice day!

Ken