Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for March 20, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of northern and northwest Minnesota Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Spring begins at 4:24 PM Monday afternoon! That is the time when the center of the sun is directly over the equator. If only this would guarantee us warmer temperatures and no more snow for the rest of the season! Unfortunately, the next chance for snow arrives in parts of Minnesota tomorrow.

As a front lifts north around midday, there could be some isolated rain or snow showers in the Twin Cities. Nothing would stick with temperatures in the upper 30s. Widespread rain and snow develops in western Minnesota Tuesday evening, and spreads east overnight. The rain-snow cut-off line will likely be in the north metro. South of that line, it will be mostly rain, with just a little slushy snow as it moves out. North of that line, accumulating snow is likely Tuesday night. 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of an Alexandria to Hibbing line. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible south of that line to Saint Cloud. In the Twin Cities, a dusting of slush is possible, but most places in the metro will not have any new snow by daybreak Wednesday.

Temperatures stay in the upper 30s to near 40° through the middle of the week. Warmer weather is coming this weekend! Highs climb into the mid and upper 40s, and could flirt with 50° on Saturday. Then rain and snow chances are back early next week.