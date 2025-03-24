Milder temperatures arriving this week – Chris

Good Monday evening, friends!

After a cloudy, windy, and colder Sunday, today’s sunshine was a welcomed change! It was cooler today, but looking ahead, temperatures will be running well above the mid-40s we typically see this time of year, and with highs climbing even higher in the days ahead, it’s starting to feel a bit like spring. But don’t pack away the winter gear just yet!

Tonight stays quiet and seasonable, with lows settling around 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings more mild air, with highs reaching near 50, though a passing rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out. By midweek, we’ll be flirting with the mid-50s, and by Thursday, some spots could even hit 60!

The warmest day arrives Friday, when temperatures surge into the 60s. Then, all eyes turn to the weekend, when a system could shake up outdoor plans. Rain looks likely on Saturday before colder air moves in, potentially bringing some snow into Sunday.

Enjoy the warmth this week, and stay tuned for weekend updates.

Have a great evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece