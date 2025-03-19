Milder air returns to Minnesota after winter storm – Chris

Clouds and wind remain in place today as heavy snow and whiteout conditions remain in place over parts of southern Minnesota. The snow will continue for the next few hours before drier air wins out over the course of the evening. Partly cloudy and windy conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 30s.

Once the storm passes, sunshine returns on Thursday along with seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few more clouds return Friday, along with milder temperatures and highs in the 50s!

Saturday starts with full sunshine, but the next chance of precipitation we’re tracking comes as a rain and snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. This is not expected to be a high impact event, but it will be a bit of a nuisance at times on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Seasonable temperatures and dry weather is expected into the first half of next week.

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece