Milder air moving in soon – Chris

Good Thursday evening, everyone! We’re still in the deep freeze tonight, but the talked about warmer days days are ahead! Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows just below zero.

Friday brings plenty of sunshine and temps climbing into the 20s. By the weekend, we’re talking 30s and even 40s! It’ll feel downright mild compared to where we’ve been.

Looking ahead to next week, rain showers could mix in as the mild trend continues. Winter isn’t over just yet, but enjoy this stretch while it lasts!

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris