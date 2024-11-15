Mild weekend before a big system next week – Chris

Happy Thursday evening to one and all! You could call it a typical November day with gray skies, a damp ground, and highs in the 40s. Clouds will be slow to clear overnight, but will break up a bit. Look for lows in the middle and upper 30s.

Milder air arrives just in time for the weekend! Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with highs returning to the lower 50s. This trend continues Saturday with highs into the middle 50s! Sunday will a bit cooler, but still mild with partly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees.

What has my biggest attention is the active pattern that is trying to develop next week. A deep low will develop over the southwestern part of the country with a broad shield of rainfall developing out ahead of it. Confidence is very high that we’ll at least see a prolonged period of rainfall starting Monday and lasting into late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The forecast becomes more uncertain following this period. Does the area of low pressure kick off to the east and take moisture with it as colder air arrives, or does the area of low pressure continue to deepen and entrain cold air to turn things over to a decent snowfall? That question simply can’t be answered right now, but alas, that’s what I’m working to determine in the coming days.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece