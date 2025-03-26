Mild Today through Friday then Much Colder this Weekend with Rain and Snow.

Today will be Pleasant in the Twin Cities with Sunny Skies becoming Partly to Mostly Cloudy later this afternoon along with a Chance for some Spotty Light Rain Showers from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday. Highs Today in the mid 50s with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Skies Cloudy Tonight with Spotty Light Rain Shower Threat ending by 2 a.m. Thursday then Decreasing Clouds with lows in the upper 30s and Light Winds.

Thursday brings Mainly Sunny Skies with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 60 Degrees. Partly Cloudy and Breezy Thursday night with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning. A few Isolated Showers and T-Storms are possible in western Wisconsin Friday morning.

Friday will bring a large temperature contrast across the Twin Cities with afternoon temperatures from 75 to 80 Degrees in the suburbs south of the Minnesota River to the lower 70s in most of the Twin Cities and low to mid 60s in the suburbs north of the downtown areas with Breezy South Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Partly Cloudy Skies. Mostly Cloudy Friday evening with Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing after 10 p.m. and a few Strong T-Storms possible mainly south of the Minnesota River. It will be turning Much Cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s by Saturday morning and Winds from the Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Upcoming Weekend will be Wet and Cold with Accumulating Snow west and north of Twin Cities from Saturday night into Sunday. The Twin Cities will see Cold Rains on Saturday especially in the afternoon and overnight hours into Sunday with Rain becoming Mixed with Snow Saturday night and up to 1″ of Snow possible by Sunday morning in the Twin Cities. Highs on Saturday near 40 Degrees with Northeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows by Sunday morning in the low 30s. Sunday brings Rain/Snow Mix in the morning into the early afternoon then Decreasing Clouds into Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday only in the upper 30s with North Winds at 10 to 20 mph and lows by Monday morning in the upper 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS