Mild temps hang around, but big winds are coming – Chris

This stretch of warmth has been a welcome sight in Minnesota! Temperatures continue to run well above normal for late February, and what’s left of our snow continues to melt away. If you’ve been enjoying this early taste of spring, soak it up while you can!

Tonight stays quiet and mild with clouds increasing. Lows will fall into the 30s. Thursday brings another day of above-average temps, though gusty winds will make their presence known early in the morning. Highs top out in the middle 40s. Friday will see highs well into the mid 40s by midday before temperatures start to drop. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 45 to 55 miles per hour, so hold onto your hats!

The weekend cools down but stays comfortable for late February. Looking ahead, another push of warmth early next week could bring 50s back before a mix of rain and snow makes a return.

Have a great evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece