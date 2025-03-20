Mild temperatures return headed into the weekend – Chris

Happy First Day of Spring! The sunshine today, combined with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s really made quite the difference in how great in feels. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows mainly in the 30s. A few more clouds return Friday, along with milder temperatures and highs in the 50s! As a cold front approaches Friday afternoon, there is a slight chance of a shower, but the lower levels of the atmosphere will be so dry, I don’t expect much to actually make it down to the ground.



Saturday starts with full sunshine, but the next chance of precipitation we’re tracking comes as a rain and snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. This is not expected to be a high impact event for the metro and southward, but it will be a bit of a nuisance at times on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s. Northern Minnesota should watch this closely. It’s possible that accumulating snow falls north of St. Cloud.



Seasonable temperatures and dry weather is expected into the first half of next week, but another chance of rain and snow showers does exist on Tuesday. That chance is quite minor as of now.



Enjoy the evening and take care

– Meteorologist Chris Reece

