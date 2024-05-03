Mild, dry start to the first weekend of May

Good Friday morning!

After a very wet Thursday morning, today will be much drier and much warmer.

A touch of fog in spots this morning will burn off leaving skies mostly sunny.

With the added sunshine today, we should see our afternoon temperatures rise into the 60’s to near 70-degrees.

Clouds will head into town after 4pm, but the evening will stay dry.

A few more showers will develop late tonight and early Saturday before partial sunshine returns for the afternoon and Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken