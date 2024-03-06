Mild & Breezy this Afternoon in Twin Cities.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the Twin Cities this Afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy Tonight with Rain Sprinkles possible Overnight with lows in the upper 30s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly Cloudy and Cooler on Thursday with Isolated Rain Showers possible but most areas will stay dry and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Chilly and Breezy Friday with Clouds in the morning then Clearing in the Afternoon and highs around 40 degrees. Nice Weekend with Light Winds and Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in mid 40s Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday March 10 so Spring Ahead 1 hour before Bed Saturday night.



Saturday March 9….Sunrise 6:35 a.m. & Sunset 6:12 p.m.



Sunday March 10…..Sunrise 7:33 a.m. & Sunset 7:13 p.m.



Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 3, 2024

JONATHAN YUHAS