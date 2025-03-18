Metro snow totals have dropped Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 18, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Yes, the snow is trending south of the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

The low coming off the Rockies is trending weaker, which means it will move east quicker than it moves north. That is pulling a lot of the snow closer to the Minnesota-Iowa border though central Wisconsin.

Parts of southern Minnesota are still under Blizzard Warnings, including Rochester, Owatonna, and the I-90 corridor. Do not drive to or from those areas on Wednesday! Wind gusts of 40 mph and 6 to 10 inches of snow will make travel dangerous.

If you have been watching the forecast over the last few days, I have mentioned every time: There will be a sharp cut-off north. With everything dropping south, that cut-off is now in the southern Twin Cities metro. Under an inch—at the most—is possible around the Twin Cities, with parts of the south metro getting an inch or two.

Winds will be lighter Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s will melt any snow we get by the weekend. That is just in time for another light rain or snow chance on Sunday.