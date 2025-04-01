Mainly rain, but brief heavy snow possible in Twin Cities from 7-11 p.m. tonight

A strong storm system moving through the Midwest today into Wednesday will mainly bring rain to the Twin Cities – but it is possible this evening the Twin Cities could see a period of heavy snow with thunder, producing low visibility, slippery and poor driving conditions along with fast accumulating snow of 1- 3″, with up to 4″ possible in the north metro between 7-11 p.m. this evening.

Rain mixed with snow is expected this afternoon in the Twin Cities then an area of heavy snow about 100 miles long and 50 miles wide may develop after 6 p.m. along a line from Redwood Falls to Northfield and Red Wing just south of the Twin Cities. This heavy band of snow would then lift north into the Twin Cities around 7 p.m. and move north into north metro around 8 p.m. Thunder would be possible in this snow area, and this would create brief heavy snowfall with rates of more than 1″ per hour. Snowfall accumulations between 7-11 p.m. in the Twin Cities would range from 1-3″ with some 4″ amounts in the northern suburbs. By 11 p.m. the heavy snow area would move north of the Twin Cities into central and northern Minnesota and the Twin Cities would then see temperatures holding in the low to mid 30s with periods of drizzle and rain right through 9 a.m. Wednesday and thunder would be possible too.

Wednesday will bring steady rain and some thunder to the Twin Cities in the morning and early afternoon then rain will be lighter in the later afternoon and end Wednesday evening as drizzle. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s meaning any snow that accumulates tonight (Tuesday) will melt – some minor street flooding possible in poor drainage areas.

Farther north along a line from Alexandria to Hinckley and north including Fergus Falls, Brainerd, Duluth, Lutsen, Hibbing, International Falls, Bemidji, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Moorhead/Fargo and points north to Canada will be heavy, blowing snow tonight through Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations will range from 6-14″ of snow with isolated higher amounts of snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Travel in northern Minnesota will become extremely difficult tonight through Wednesday. Improving weather all areas of Minnesota by Thursday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS