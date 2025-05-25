Mainly dry Memorial Day, rain returns Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 25, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

You might smell a little smoke on Sunday evening in the Twin Cities. Some of the smoke from the fires in the Arrowhead is drifting south. The air quality is fine, but if you smell smoke or see haze tonight, that is why.

Expect another mainly sunny start on Memorial Day, followed by more clouds in the afternoon. However, there might be a few sprinkles in central and northern Minnesota. The will not bother any holiday weekend plans. Highs are back in the low 70s.

Rain chances go up Tuesday and Wednesday. If you have anything planned outside either day, this will not be a constant, steady rain. Instead, expect scattered showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder. After school sports will happen both days, maybe with a brief delay.

It has been a minute since we have felt summer temperatures! Those are back starting on Friday, with a stretch of days in the low to mid 80s. Get the pools ready this week!