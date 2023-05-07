Lower storm chances Saturday night through Sunday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for May 6, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Severe weather is done for the night. Earlier this evening, one cluster of storms produced severe hail from Lake City south through Wabasha County. Another storm produced several brief tornadoes between Granite Falls and Prinsburg in southwest Minnesota. There was one report of damage east of Granite Falls.

Scattered storms are possible in the Twin Cities through midnight, and then they push farther north and east. As the clouds break apart tonight, dense fog is possible. That fog will linger through early Sunday morning. There will be two fronts across Minnesota on Sunday: One up north, and another closer to I-90 in the south. Those places will see scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe in southern Minnesota, with hail and strong winds possible.

In the Twin Cities, Sunday will likely be dry and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The metro’s next chances for storms will be Sunday night into Monday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. These would be scattered and not severe. For the rest of the week ahead, the forecast is closer to summer-like. Highs climb into the upper 70s to 80° starting Wednesday, and there will be small thunderstorm chances nearly every day. Wednesday seems to be the best chance to be completely dry if you want to get out and enjoy some warm weather.