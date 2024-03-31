Low rain and snow chances continue on Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 31, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Dry air continues to hold most of the rain south of the Twin Cities tonight. Even if you are in southern Minnesota, at best, you would see a brief sprinkle or flurry overnight. On Monday, a little more moisture moves in from the Plains. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain across southern Minnesota Monday morning, then it all changes over to light rain showers by midday. In the Twin Cities, there could be a couple of raindrops, and it will be completely dry north of the metro. There is one more chance for a few light rain showers on Tuesday afternoon, and it might be too light to use the wipers if you are driving.

While the start of the week is a little unsettled and cooler than average, the remainder of the week will be dry and much warmer. Highs start off in the mid and upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, then climb near the average of 50° on Wednesday. If you are going to the Twins home opener on Thursday, expect a lot of sun with highs in the mid 50s. By next weekend, much of Minnesota should be in the 60s.