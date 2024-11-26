Light Winds Today and Wednesday then Cold Gusty Winds & Cold Thanksgiving through Sunday.

Today starts Cold with Sunshine in the Twin Cities then during the afternoon Winds will remain Light from the North at 5 to 10 mph with Skies becoming Mainly Cloudy after 2 p.m. and highs in the upper 20s. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds and lows in the low 20s.

Mainly Cloudy Wednesday with Flurries or Light Snow Showers but no Snow Accumulations. High temperatures Wednesday in the low 30s with North Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy Wednesday night with Increasing Winds overnight from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph and lows in the low 20s by Thursday morning.

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy, Cold and Windy with Flurries possible in the morning on Thanksgiving Day with morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s and Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph producing Wind-Chills around 10 degrees. Mainly Cloudy Thursday afternoon with Peeks of Sun but Cold and Windy with Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and highs in the upper 20s with Wind-Chills in the low to mid teens. Cold and Windy Thursday night with lows in the low teens and Wind-Chills near Zero with Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Cold and Windy Friday through Sunday then Slightly Warmer early next Week. Highs Friday through Sunday in the low 20s with afternoon Wind-Chills about 10 degrees and around Zero in the morning hours. Winds will be Gusty from the North-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph at times. Skies will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Flurries possible at times. Moderating temperatures into the 30s next Week with Lighter Winds Conditions too. JONATHAN YUHAS