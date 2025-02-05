Light Snow Today after 2pm through 3am Thursday with about 1″ expected then a Heavier Snow Saturday followed by Bitter Cold temps.

Roads will become Slippery Tonight for the Wednesday Evening Commute as Light Snow will move into the Twin Cities just after 2 p.m. and taper off to Flurries by 3 a.m. Thursday with Light Freezing Drizzle Mixed in at times across the south Metro south of the Minnesota River. Snowfall amounts will mainly be about 1″ in the Twin Cities with up to 2″ in the north Metro along a line from Maple Grove to Stillwater and points north with even Heavier +4″ Snow Amounts toward Brainerd and Duluth. Farther south will be a greater risk for Freezing Drizzle causing Icy Roads from the south side of the Twin Cities south into Iowa with the most significant Ice Conditions between Mason City, Iowa and Des Moines, Iowa. Temperatures Today will be in the low mid to 20s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph then temperatures will hold Steady around 20 degrees overnight with Winds becoming West at 5 to 15 mph after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday will be Sunny, Windy and Colder with afternoon temperatures in the low 20s and afternoon Wind-Chills from 5 to 10 degrees along with Gusty West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and Gusting to +30 mph Thursday afternoon. Decreasing Winds from the West at 5 to 10 mph Thursday night with Clear Skies and lows near 4 degrees by Friday morning.

Sunny Friday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon and Cloudy by the evening with Snow developing in the Twin Cities after 10 p.m. – many areas around the Twin Cities will wake up Saturday morning to 1″ to 2″ of Snowfall. Highs Friday in the low 20s with Light Winds and lows in the mid teens by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Accumulating Snow on Saturday in the Twin Cities and Snow could be Heavy at times with +6″ Snowfall Accumulations looking more and more likely before Snow tapers to Snow Flurries early Sunday morning. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees and lows by Sunday morning around 0 degrees.

Sunny and Cold on Sunday with highs near 10 degrees then lows by Monday morning around -4 Below with Wind-Chills of -10 to -15 Below by Monday morning.

Prolonged Period of Below Average temperatures looking likely in the Twin Cities through February 15 with highs from 0 to 10 degrees and lows -5 to -15 Below along with 1″ to 2″ Snowfalls at times. JONATHAN YUHAS