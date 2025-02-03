Light snow slows Monday’s morning drive

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for February 2, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from the north Twin Cities metro through central Minnesota, and into northwest Wisconsin. Snow is likely tonight through Monday morning.

Ok snow lovers, this is your week! We have three chances for accumulating snow in Minnesota. The first one arrives Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow begins after midnight, and wraps up by 9:00-10:00 AM. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely in the Twin Cities. A stripe of 3 to 6 inches is possible from Morris and Alexandria through St. Cloud and east to Rice Lake.

Expect the morning commute to take longer Monday morning. I doubt there are any school cancelations in the Twin Cities, but there could be some late starts farther norther. By the afternoon, main roads should be clear, with some slippery spots on neighborhood streets.

We settle into a pattern of snow nearly every-other day this week. The next chance for widespread light snow is late Wednesday into Thursday morning. That is trending toward another couple of inches for most of the state. Another system brings a chance for snow Saturday.

Temperatures all week will be more winter-like. Highs remain in the 10s and 20s, and morning lows closer to the single digits.