Light snow showers and even colder temps on the way – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! It is my hope that you enjoyed today’s sunshine, even if high temperatures stayed in the 20s. Clouds are now starting to roll in and will increase overnight with lows once again falling into the upper teens and around 20 degrees.

Clouds hang with us for much of Wednesday. A light snowmaker will move across western Minnesota, likely weakening as it moves eastward, but don’t be surprised if a few snow showers pass by Wednesday afternoon and evening. With the weak system, highs will be a few degrees warmer, but still in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds linger into Thanksgiving Thursday, along with more passing flurries at times. This leads another shot of even colder air. Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the middle 20s, but highs on Black Friday and the holiday weekend will likely struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills could be well below zero for many in the morning, and in the single digits above zero each afternoon.

With such cold air, it’ll also be dry. Meaning our chances for any MAJOR snow events remains low for now.

Enjoy the evening, and stay warm everyone!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece