Light snow, gusty winds likely Monday evening and overnight

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for October 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered light snow moves across Minnesota late Monday through the night. You will see it north and west of Alexandria by sunset, then it spreads southeast into the Twin Cities metro after 8:00 or 9:00 PM. Expect one burst of snow with this first round where the ground could quickly get coated with a thin layer of snow. Another steadier burst is likely after midnight and before sunrise. That could push totals to 1 inch or snow across most of the I-94 corridor in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some isolated amounts up to 2 inches are possible. As the snow moves in, wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph are possible, causing low visibility in open areas. If you have to drive after 9:00 PM in the Twin Cities, be ready for some winter driving!

Some lingering snow showers are possible during the morning commute Tuesday. Given that most of the snow is falling overnight, with winds blowing it around, there could be some slippery spots getting out early Tuesday. As always, bridges and overpasses are the biggest concerns. After a blustery, cold, and cloudy morning, there will be more sun and lighter winds through the second half of Halloween. Trick-or-treat temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s and low 30s, and wind chills closer to 20°. At least it will be dry!

There are a couple of quiet and chilly days through the middle of the week. By the weekend, the jet stream will be pointed directly at the western Great Lakes, pushing several weak waves over us. There are chances for light rain Friday through Monday of next week. At this point most of it should be rain, but there could be some snow mixing in to the north or overnight.