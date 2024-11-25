Light snow, drizzle mix this morning, then a much colder rest of the week

Temperatures will fall from the low 30s at 7 a.m. to the mid 20s by 5 p.m. with Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph producing afternoon Wind-Chills in the mid teens.

A light drizzle/snow mix possible in the Twin Cities now until 10 a.m. then light snow or flurries up until 11 a.m. but any snow accumulation just a dusting in the Twin Cities with up to 1″ in western Wisconsin and +4″ in the Duluth area. Temperatures will fall from the low 30s at 7 a.m. to the mid 20s by 5 p.m. with gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph producing afternoon wind-chills in the mid-teens. Clear and cold tonight with decreasing winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph and lows near 20 degrees with wind-chills near 10 degrees by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday will start sunny then increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and north winds at 5-10 mph. Cloudy Tuesday night with some flurries late and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday will bring some flurries or light snow, but no snow accumulation expected at this time. Not as cold Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s and winds from the east-northeast at 5-15 mph. Cloudy with flurries Wednesday night and lows in the mid 20s and winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph with wind-chills by Thanksgiving Thursday morning in the mid-teens.

THANKSGIVING DAY: The morning hours will bring mainly cloudy skies with flurries possible then peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs on Thanksgiving Day Thursday will be near 30 degrees but gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph will produce wind-chills in the upper teens in the afternoon falling into the single digits in the evening with brisk winds and lows near 13 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday through Sunday will be colder than average with highs in the low 20s (average highs mid 30s) and lows in the low teens with wind-chills Friday through Sunday about 0 in the morning 10 degrees in the afternoon. Temperatures will moderate back into the 30s after the Thanksgiving weekend. JONATHAN YUHAS