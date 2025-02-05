Light snow developing this evening, Weekend winter storm still on tap – Chris

Good Wednesday night to one and all! It’s HUMP day, and now we’re sliding into the weekend with snow chances, one of which could have us shoveling.

Light snow has developed and will continue to do so throughout the evening. Once again, nothing too major, but enough to create some slick spots. The heaviest snow will be along and north of the I-94 corridor. 1-3 inches of snow can be expected near the metro, with most being on the lower side of that. Northern Minnesota could see as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow. Temperatures will dip back into the low 20s overnight.

Tomorrow is about wind and falling temps. I expect a partly cloudy day. High temperatures in the low 20s will occur in the morning as temperatures fall into the single digits by late Thursday night. Winds could gust upwards of 30 to 40mph at times.

By the weekend, things get a little more interesting. Snow chances continue to ramp up Friday night, with a potentially more significant system moving in on Saturday. If you’ve been waiting for a true winter storm, this one bears watching!

Beyond that, winter holds firm with highs mainly in the teens and lows dipping below zero at times. It’s the kind of pattern that snow lovers dream about!

Stay warm, stay safe, and as always—let it snow!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece