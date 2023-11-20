Light Showers possible Today into early Tuesday then some Sunshine ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cloudy Today with Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers but nothing heavy for the area and many areas remaining Dry. Better Chance for Light Rain is later Tonight into Tuesday morning until 8 a.m. Light Snow may Mix in with Light Rain Showers but nothing Heavy and No Snow Accumulation expected.

Travel Weather on Wednesday all across the Minnesota and rest of the Midwest looks good with Breezy Southwest Winds and temps in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities and Partly Cloudy Skies – no Big Winter Storms expected Wednesday but some Light Snow Showers around the Great Lakes and some Snow moving into western South and North Dakota late Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd in Twin Cities starts with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s then afternoon highs in the mid 30s with Partly Cloudy Skies and North Winds at 10 to 15 mph then Light Winds in the evening.

Light Snow will be possible across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa on Sunday with Light Snow Accumulations of 1″ or less.

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers. Chance for Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers is 50%.

HIGH: 47 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Sprinkles and Light Rain Showers that could Mix with Light Snow overnight but No Snow Accumulation or Heavy Rainfall expected. Chance for Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow overnight is 50%.

LOW: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with Light Rain Showers or Light Snow Showers until 8 a.m. then Mostly Sunny with Breezy Chilly Winds in the afternoon. Chance for Light Rain Showers or Light Snow Showers in the morning until 8 a.m. is 50%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 28 Degrees.

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………..48 / 30 Sunny & Breezy.

THU.( Thanksgiving )…..34 / 23 Partly Cloudy with Chilly Winds.

FRIDAY……………………………32 / 21 Partly Cloudy & Cold.

SATURDAY……………………..34 / 27 AM Sun then PM Clouds.

SUNDAY………………………….32 / 24 Cloudy with Light Snow ( 1″ or less ). Chance for Light Snow is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 40 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS