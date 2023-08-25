Less humidity, cooler temperatures this weekend

A cold front is pushing across Minnesota on Friday. Ahead of the front, highs are still getting into the mid 80s in the Twin Cities, and it is still a bit sweaty outside. When the front reaches the metro this afternoon, isolated rain and a thunderstorm are possible. There is one downpour around St. Cloud that could move right down I-94 through the second half of the day. If you are going to the State Fair, watch the radar, but then be ready for a very comfortable evening.

Once the front is through around dinnertime Friday, north winds will bring in much more comfortable air this weekend. Highs fall into the mid and upper 70s Saturday, then flirt with 80° Sunday. Another weak cold front might bring a few isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, but the forecast overall is pleasant and dry.