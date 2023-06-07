Less Humid Today and Thursday.

Less Humid Conditions move into the area this afternoon along with Less Smoke and Clouds in the sky as well. Spotty Showers and T-Storms will be possible this afternoon in far northern Minnesota and some of those area of Showers and T-Storms will move south into central Minnesota late this afternoon and near the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota in the evening approaching from the north – not all areas will see Rain this evening.

Slightly more Humid on Friday with Isolated T-Storms both Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings Low Humidity, Sunshine and temps in the upper 70s. Hot and Humid with temps in the 80s to near 90 degrees much of next week ( June 12 through June 16 ).

TODAY:

Cloud and Hazy Sun Mix with Lower Humidity and Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 6 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 6 p.m. is 30%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms – Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

THURSDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 64 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………….84 / 65 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated T-Storms. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

SATURDAY………………..80 / 58 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

SUNDAY…………………..78 / 56 Mainly Sunny, Breezy with Low Humidity.

MONDAY………………….79 / 60 Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant.

TUESDAY………………….86 / 66 Hazy Sun, Breezy & Warmer.

The average low and high for the extended period is 59 and 78

JONATHAN YUHAS