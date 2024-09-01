Labor Day Weekend Brings Cool Breezes and Sunshine – Chris

Good Sunday morning to one and all! As our Labor Day weekend continues, you’ll notice the cooler air! After a morning start with lows in the 50s, highs only get to the lower to middle 70s this afternoon with sunshine and a northerly wind. Labor Day Monday is much of the same with sunshine and highs a few degrees warmer, but still in the middle 70s.

Tuesday is BACK TO SCHOOL for just about everyone who hasn’t gone back already. Once again, Mother Nature has cooked up a smooth day for kiddos, staff, and commuters alike. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s headed out to the bus stop. By the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 70s and close to 80. Enjoy it!

As I mentioned, just about all of the forecast is quiet, but there is one chance of rain. A cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, and this one has a bit of moisture to work with. As of now, things look to align for a line of showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time. The days to follow are once again sunny, but cool with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece