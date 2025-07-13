KSTP FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR DENSE AREAS OF SMOKE MAINLY THIS MORNING.

KSTP FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR TWIN CITIES/WESTERN WISCONSIN BECAUSE OF CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE PRODUCING UNHEALTHY LEVELS OF SMOKE ESPECIALLY NOW UNTIL NOON TODAY: Expect Areas of Dense Smoke from Canadian Wildfires this morning in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas now until the Noon Hour Today. During the afternoon Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph will push the Wildfire Smoke north and east of the Twin Cities leading to Much Improved Air Quality from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. then another Large Plume of Smoke from Canada will move back into all of Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight producing Unhealthy Air again for Monday.

Areas of Smoke this morning in the Twin Cities otherwise Sunny then Sunny this afternoon with Much Improved Air as Southwest Winds push Smoke out of area by 2 p.m. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s. Isolated T-Storms will be possible this evening between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in and around the Twin Cities area. Mainly Clear Skies Tonight with Smoke moving back into the area after Midnight. Low temperatures by 6 a.m. Monday will be near 70 degrees.

Areas of Wildfire Smoke on Monday in the Twin Cities otherwise Sunny and Hot with highs around 90 degrees and Increasing Humidity in the afternoon with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph – stronger South Winds aloft Monday evening will push Wildfire Smoke out of Twin Cities late Monday evening. Low temperatures into Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid with highs in the low 90s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values in the mid 90s. Scattered T-Storms and some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning near 70 degrees.

Mainly Cloudy with Periods of T-Storms producing Heavy Rainfall at times on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Humid Conditions. Clouds and Scattered T-Storms Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy, Breezy with Lower Humidity and Cool for July with highs in the low 70s and lows by Friday morning in the upper 50s. Sunny to Partly Cloudy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Average Highs for mid July are in the mid 80s and average lows are in the mid 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS