Ken’s Morning Weather

Good Wednesday morning!

*WINTER STORM WATCH FOR LATE THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY*



More snow is on the way.

Today will be a quiet day with sunshine fading behind the clouds which will eventually bring us more snow.

We may see a few rain showers after midnight tonight/early Thursday, before steadier rain and then snow develops later in the day.

The snow will continue into Thursday night and early Friday before tapering off.

The wind will increase tomorrow and through Friday we may see wind gusts to 40 mph.

As far as accumulations are concerned; it’s tricky.

While the snow will be falling later Thursday, the temperature will be above freezing and the sun’s strength will make it tough for the snow to accumulate. It still will snow 1” to 3”.

Roads will just be wet during the daytime, but another 1”-2” will fall at night and that will create slick roads as temperatures drop and we lose the sunshine.

Have a nice day!

Ken