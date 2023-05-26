Ken’s holiday forecast still looking good!

Good Friday morning!

The holiday weekend will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures returning to the lower to middle 80’s.

In fact, by Memorial Day itself, temperatures will rise well into the 80’s and a few spots may reach 90-degrees.

The newest computer models we use to help with our forecasts have taken the rain shower chance out of Memorial Day and we have followed suit.

Tuesday will be more humid as temperatures rise into the upper 80’s to near 90 in many spots with a passing thunderstorm or two possible.

The very warm to hot weather will likely last beyond Tuesday as well.

Enjoy!

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken