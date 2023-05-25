Ken’s holiday forecast is looking great!

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be another cooler day than the first two days of the work week, but today will also be a bit warmer than yesterday.

Another warmup is in the forecast for tomorrow and especially this weekend with mostly sunny skies expected on Friday through Saturday.

The holiday weekend will be mostly dry and warm with temperatures returning to the lower to middle 80’s. By Memorial Day itself, temperatures will rise well into the 80’s and a few spots may reach 90-degrees.

The newest computer models we use to help with our forecasts have taken the rain shower chance out of Memorial Day and we have followed suit.

Tuesday will heat up even more as temperatures rise into the upper 80’s to near 90 in most spots with a passing thunderstorm or two possible.

Enjoy!

Have a great day!

Ken