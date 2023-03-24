Ken’s Friday Forecast

Good Friday morning!

Today will be much brighter than it was on Thursday, when we had to wait all morning for some sunshine.

Today will sunnier and warmer than it’s been for the past several days.

A storm will just graze Minnesota with just some clouds on Saturday while snow falls in parts of Iowa and southern parts of Wisconsin.

The weather for the next week is going to be very quiet as the storm track has shifted well south of the state.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild and most days we should see temperatures at least near 40-degrees.

Have a great weekend!

Ken